CulinaryArts@SPAC - Marti Buckley's "The Book of Pintxos"

Over the last few years, WAMC has partnered with the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in their CulinaryArts@SPAC series. The events are produced at The Pines at SPAC by Pam Abrams and Kim Klopstock with Tiina Loite. For the event, Klopstock and her team from the catering company Lily and The Rose prepare recipes from a new and exciting cook book. Attendees eat, and then we interview the cookbook's author or authors.

At a CulinaryArts@SPAC event on April 11, I was joined by Marti Buckley to discuss “The Book of Pintxos” published by Artisan.

Marti Buckley is a writer and chef from Alabama who has resided in northern Spain since 2010. Her previous book on Basque cuisine, “Basque Country,” earned her a prestigious International Association of Culinary Professionals Cookbook Award in the 2019 International category, as well as Best Publication from the Basque Gastronomy Academy.