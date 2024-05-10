© 2024
The Roundtable

CulinaryArts@SPAC - Marti Buckley's "The Book of Pintxos"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 10, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Sarah LaDuke and Marti Buckley at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, NY on April 11, 2024
WAMC
/
WAMC
Sarah LaDuke and Marti Buckley at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, NY on April 11, 2024
Book cover for The Book of Pintxos
Artisan

Over the last few years, WAMC has partnered with the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in their CulinaryArts@SPAC series. The events are produced at The Pines at SPAC by Pam Abrams and Kim Klopstock with Tiina Loite. For the event, Klopstock and her team from the catering company Lily and The Rose prepare recipes from a new and exciting cook book. Attendees eat, and then we interview the cookbook's author or authors.

At a CulinaryArts@SPAC event on April 11, I was joined by Marti Buckley to discuss “The Book of Pintxos” published by Artisan.

Marti Buckley is a writer and chef from Alabama who has resided in northern Spain since 2010. Her previous book on Basque cuisine, “Basque Country,” earned her a prestigious International Association of Culinary Professionals Cookbook Award in the 2019 International category, as well as Best Publication from the Basque Gastronomy Academy.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
