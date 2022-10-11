Naomi Duguid's "The Miracle of Salt" - a Culinary Arts @ SPAC interview

Naomi Duguid is a James Beard winning food writer and author. Her new book, “The Miracle of Salt: Recipes and Techniques to Preserve, Ferment, and Transform your Food,” is available today, published by Artisan.

In addition to her research and writing, Duguid leads small-group food-immersive trips to the Republic of Georgia and elsewhere. She is a Trustee of the Oxford Symposium on Food and Cookery and is a frequent guest speaker and presenter at food conferences.

This interview was recorded on September 8, 2022 at a Culinary Arts @ SPAC event.