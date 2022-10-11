© 2022
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Naomi Duguid's "The Miracle of Salt" - a Culinary Arts @ SPAC interview

Published October 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
naomiduguid-themiracleofsalt-artisan.jpg
Provided
/
Artisan

Naomi Duguid is a James Beard winning food writer and author. Her new book, “The Miracle of Salt: Recipes and Techniques to Preserve, Ferment, and Transform your Food,” is available today, published by Artisan.

In addition to her research and writing, Duguid leads small-group food-immersive trips to the Republic of Georgia and elsewhere. She is a Trustee of the Oxford Symposium on Food and Cookery and is a frequent guest speaker and presenter at food conferences.

This interview was recorded on September 8, 2022 at a Culinary Arts @ SPAC event.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
