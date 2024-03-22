© 2024
The Roundtable

CulinaryArts@SPAC - Nils Bernstein's "The Joy of Oysters"

By Joe Donahue
Published March 22, 2024 at 11:32 AM EDT

Nils Bernstein is the food editor for Wine Enthusiast magazine and has written and developed recipes for such publications as Bon Appétit, Epicurious, GQ, New York Times, Cooking Light, and Men’s Journal. He traded an illustrious career in the music industry, running the publicity departments at independent record labels Sub Pop and Matador for a career in food, drink, and travel journalism. He is the coauthor of "The Outdoor Kitchen" by Eric Werner and "Made in Mexico" by Danny Mena.

In this CulinaryArts@SPAC interview, he spoke with us abou this newest book "The Joy of Oysters."

Tags
The Roundtable CulinaryArts@SPACSPACfoodoysters
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
