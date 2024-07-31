© 2024
The Roundtable

Ancram Center for the Arts Summer Play Lab presents work in progress by Martha Redbone, Aaron Whitby, and The Civilians

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 31, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Martha Redbone
Cedric Pilard
/
Provided
Martha Redbone

The Ancram Center for the Arts’ Summer Play Lab is devoted to creating a space and support structure for theatre artists as they develop new work.

This week, the Ancram Center and New York City based theatre company The Civilians have brought a vocalist, songwriter, composer, and educator Martha Redbone and London-born pianist, composer, and producer Aaron Whitby to Ancram to advance the vision of their new piece - the working title of which is “Conversations.”

Martha Redbone creates music influenced by her Black American and Native American roots and the experiences of a lifetime. She’s written songs for records, concerts, and the theatre and often collaborates with her spouse and creative partner, Aaron Whitby.

Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby will present selections from the new piece at Ancram Center this Sunday, August 4 at 4 p.m.

The piece they’re developing will be based on and inspired by intimate conversations with elders who have been in Redbone’s life for decades.

martha redbone ancram center for the arts music theater the civilians
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
