Ancram Center for the Arts Summer Play Lab presents work in progress by Martha Redbone, Aaron Whitby, and The Civilians

The Ancram Center for the Arts’ Summer Play Lab is devoted to creating a space and support structure for theatre artists as they develop new work.

This week, the Ancram Center and New York City based theatre company The Civilians have brought a vocalist, songwriter, composer, and educator Martha Redbone and London-born pianist, composer, and producer Aaron Whitby to Ancram to advance the vision of their new piece - the working title of which is “Conversations.”

Martha Redbone creates music influenced by her Black American and Native American roots and the experiences of a lifetime. She’s written songs for records, concerts, and the theatre and often collaborates with her spouse and creative partner, Aaron Whitby.

Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby will present selections from the new piece at Ancram Center this Sunday, August 4 at 4 p.m.

The piece they’re developing will be based on and inspired by intimate conversations with elders who have been in Redbone’s life for decades.