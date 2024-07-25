The Philadelphia Orchestra returns to SPAC for its annual residency

The Philadelphia Orchestra will return to SPAC for its annual residency next week, Wednesday, July 31, opening with the tradition of Tchaikovsky Spectacular, highlighted by the 1812 Overture with live cannon fire and a brilliant fireworks display.

Legendary jazz pianist, Marcus Roberts and his Trio will join the orchestra for a 100th anniversary celebration of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue (August 1); African music icon and Grammy Award-Winner, Angélique Kidjo will bring her “African Symphony” program with the orchestra (August 2), and the fifth installment of the popular series, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix™, will be screened alongside the Orchestra performing, live to picture, every note (August 3).

The residency will continue with twelve unique programs through August 17. To tell us more we welcome the President & CEO of SPAC, Elizabeth Sobel and Vice President of Artistic Planning, Chris Shiley. Welcome to the program.