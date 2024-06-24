© 2024
The Roundtable

Harpist and singer-songwriter Mikaela Davis performs at The Colony and Solid Sound this week

By Sarah LaDuke
Published June 24, 2024 at 11:40 AM EDT
Mikaela Davis at WAMC
SLD
/
WAMC
Mikaela Davis at WAMC

Harpist and singer-songwriter Mikaela Davis is playing two shows in our region this week - the first on Thursday, June 27 at The Colony in Woodstock, New York with Nashville based band Rich Ruth opening and the second on Saturday, June 29 as part of Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts.

Based in the Hudson Valley, Mikaela Davis earned her degree in harp performance at the Crane School of Music and has molded her classical music training to create an original and genre-bending catalog. Pitchfork called her 2023 album “And Southern Star” "stirring" with "warm, inviting songs" and Glide Magazine recognized the record as one of the top 20 indie records of 2023 and called it "pure artistry."

John Lee Shannon and Mikaela Davis at WAMC
SLD
/
WAMC
John Lee Shannon and Mikaela Davis at WAMC

Tags
mikaela davis harp singer-songwriter woodstock solid sound festival mass moca hudson valley Crane School of Music
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
