Harpist and singer-songwriter Mikaela Davis performs at The Colony and Solid Sound this week

Harpist and singer-songwriter Mikaela Davis is playing two shows in our region this week - the first on Thursday, June 27 at The Colony in Woodstock, New York with Nashville based band Rich Ruth opening and the second on Saturday, June 29 as part of Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts.

Based in the Hudson Valley, Mikaela Davis earned her degree in harp performance at the Crane School of Music and has molded her classical music training to create an original and genre-bending catalog. Pitchfork called her 2023 album “And Southern Star” "stirring" with "warm, inviting songs" and Glide Magazine recognized the record as one of the top 20 indie records of 2023 and called it "pure artistry."