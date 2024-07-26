The Art and Humor of MAD Magazine on view in "What, Me Worry?" at The Norman Rockwell Museum through 10/27

“What, Me Worry? The Art and Humor of MAD Magazine” is a new exhibition at The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, MA that explores the unforgettable art and satire of MAD, from its beginnings in 1952 to its emergence as a beloved magazine that spoke truth to power and attracted generations of devoted readers through the decades.

Host Joe Donahue recruited WAMC legend Brian Shields to join him and WAMC Producer Sarah LaDuke at the museum for an audio tour of the exhibition with satirical illustrator and caricaturist and Exhibition Co-Curator Steve Brodner and Norman Rockwell Museum’s Chief Curator Stephanie Plunkett; and interviews with the current minds behind "Spy vs. Spy," Peter Kuper and the MAD Fold-ins, Johnny Sampson; artist Scott Bricher; Mort Drucker's daughters, Melanie Anderson and Laurie Bachner; longtime former MAD Editor in Chief John Ficarra; MAD’s "Maddest Writer" Dick DeBartolo; caricaturist, artist and MAD Magazine Art Director from 1999 – 2017 Sam Viviano; and celebrated illustrator and author Mo Willems.