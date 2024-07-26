© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

The Art and Humor of MAD Magazine on view in "What, Me Worry?" at The Norman Rockwell Museum through 10/27

By Joe Donahue
Published July 26, 2024 at 10:34 AM EDT
Brian Shields and Joe Donahue at The Norman Rockwell Museum
WAMC
/
WAMC
Brian Shields and Joe Donahue at The Norman Rockwell Museum

What, Me Worry? The Art and Humor of MAD Magazine” is a new exhibition at The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, MA that explores the unforgettable art and satire of MAD, from its beginnings in 1952 to its emergence as a beloved magazine that spoke truth to power and attracted generations of devoted readers through the decades.

Host Joe Donahue recruited WAMC legend Brian Shields to join him and WAMC Producer Sarah LaDuke at the museum for an audio tour of the exhibition with satirical illustrator and caricaturist and Exhibition Co-Curator Steve Brodner and Norman Rockwell Museum’s Chief Curator Stephanie Plunkett; and interviews with the current minds behind "Spy vs. Spy," Peter Kuper and the MAD Fold-ins, Johnny Sampson; artist Scott Bricher; Mort Drucker's daughters, Melanie Anderson and Laurie Bachner; longtime former MAD Editor in Chief John Ficarra; MAD’s "Maddest Writer" Dick DeBartolo; caricaturist, artist and MAD Magazine Art Director from 1999 – 2017 Sam Viviano; and celebrated illustrator and author Mo Willems.

Tags
The Roundtable norman rockwellnorman rockwell museummad magazinestephanie plunkettjohnny sampsonpeter kupermo willemsmort druckerJohn Ficarradick debartolosam vivianoartistartistscomedysatirecartoonillustrationillustrator
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Book cover for "Surely You Can't Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane!"
    The Roundtable
    A big pretty white plane with red stripes: David Zucker and Jim Abrahams discuss the making of "Airplane!"
    "Surely You Can't Be Serious, The True Story of Airplane!" is the name of a new book by David Zucker, Jim Abrahams and Jerry Zucker - the trio who wrote and directed "Airplane!"The book tells the true story of the 1980 hit comedy, the first-ever oral history of the making of Airplane! by the creators, and of the beginnings of the ZAZ trio (Zucker, Abrahams, Zucker) – charting the rise of their comedy troupe Kentucky Fried Theater in Madison, Wisconsin all the way to premiere night.Four decades after its release, "Airplane!" continues to make new generations laugh. Its many one-liners and visual gags have worked their way into the mainstream culture. We are joined by the ZA is ZAZ – David Zucker and Jim Abrahams.
  • The Roundtable
    George Schlatter looks back at a life in comedic television in "Still Laughing"
    Joe Donahue
    Already a well-regarded producer of television specials and variety shows by 1967, George Schlatter pitched to NBC an idea that was a radical departure: a comedy special inspired by the hippie counter-culture, one which would take the idea of sit-ins, love-ins, and be-ins, and manifest that politicized, sexualized, consciousness-raising energy into comedic sketches. The special, Laugh-in, was so successful it became a regular television series, running from January 1968 to March 1973 and eventually becoming the #1 show on TV.Schlatter new book, "Still Laughing," features never-before-told backstories from the creation of one of the most beloved shows in television history.
  • Author photo - Chelsea Devantez - book cover for "I Shouldn't Be Telling You This"
    The Roundtable
    Crystals, psychics, cleanses, and (finally) courage: "I Shouldn't Be Telling You This" debut memoir by Chelsea Devantez
    Sarah LaDuke
    Armed with a tumultuous personal history, amazing hair, and years of studying the craft - Chelsea Devantez has written her memoir: “I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This: (But I'm Going to Anyway)” - published by Hanover Square Press and coming out tomorrow.
  • John Hodgman
    The Roundtable
    John Hodgman dons his comedy captain's hat for Solid Sound at MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    John Hodgman is a writer, actor, and comedian who has forged what seems to be - or at least we hope is - a comfortable niche in the entertainment world. He is the host of the Judge John Hodgman podcast on the Maximum Fun network, the co-creator with David Rees of the animated series, DICKTOWN on FX/Hulu, and the author of the books: “The Areas of my Expertise,” “More Information than you Require,” “That is All”, “Vacationland,” and “Medallion Status.”For every Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA since the second Wilco curated wonder-weekend in 2011, Hodgman has curated the comedy portion of the festival and he joins us with a preview.
  • How to Be Perfect
    The Roundtable
    Michael Schur on the trolley problem, "How To Be Perfect," the "Parks and Rec" reunion, post-COVID comedy, and reviving "Field of Dreams"
    Ian Pickus
    Schur has published a new book that serves as something of a guide through moral philosophy, building on the big questions grappled with on “The Good Place.” The book is called “How to be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question.”
Load More