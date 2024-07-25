Williamstown Theatre Festival presents "Pamela Palmer" by David Ives

Williamstown Theatre Festivalpresents "Pamela Palmer" written by David Ives and directed by Walter Bobbie.

David Ives puts a noir spin on an existential romance in this world premiere play. Pamela Palmer lives a seemingly perfect life with her husband at Wishwood but has a bizarre suspicion something’s wrong, only for them both to become entangled with the detective she hires to investigate.

The play features Tina Benko, Clark Gregg, Max Gordon Moore, and Becky Ann Baker and runs through Saturday, August 10th on WTF’s CenterStage. Clark Gregg & David Ives will join us this morning.

