The Roundtable

Williamstown Theatre Festival presents "Pamela Palmer" by David Ives

By Joe Donahue
Published July 25, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT

Williamstown Theatre Festivalpresents "Pamela Palmer" written by David Ives and directed by Walter Bobbie.

David Ives puts a noir spin on an existential romance in this world premiere play. Pamela Palmer lives a seemingly perfect life with her husband at Wishwood but has a bizarre suspicion something’s wrong, only for them both to become entangled with the detective she hires to investigate.

The play features Tina Benko, Clark Gregg, Max Gordon Moore, and Becky Ann Baker and runs through Saturday, August 10th on WTF’s CenterStage. Clark Gregg & David Ives will join us this morning.

The Roundtable williamstown theatre festivalplayPamela PalmerClark GreggDavid Ives
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
