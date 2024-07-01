© 2024
The Roundtable

"Mark Dion and Alexis Rockman: Journey to Nature’s Underworld" at The Tang

By Joe Donahue
Published July 1, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT

The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College has a new monumental exhibition that fills its biggest galleries.

The large-scale painted and sculptural works address humankind’s strained relationship with the environment and its vast ecological consequences. The exhibition is titled "Mark Dion and Alexis Rockman: Journey to Nature’s Underworld," and it opens on Saturday, July 13, with a conversation with the artists and a reception.

With us today to talk about it all are the Dayton Director of the Tang, Ian Berry, and the acclaimed artists Mark Dion and Alexis Rockman.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
