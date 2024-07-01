"Mark Dion and Alexis Rockman: Journey to Nature’s Underworld" at The Tang

The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College has a new monumental exhibition that fills its biggest galleries.

The large-scale painted and sculptural works address humankind’s strained relationship with the environment and its vast ecological consequences. The exhibition is titled "Mark Dion and Alexis Rockman: Journey to Nature’s Underworld," and it opens on Saturday, July 13, with a conversation with the artists and a reception.

With us today to talk about it all are the Dayton Director of the Tang, Ian Berry, and the acclaimed artists Mark Dion and Alexis Rockman.