The Roundtable

Bard Music Festival Returns for a 34th Season in August

By Joe Donahue
Published July 23, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

This August, the Bard Music Festival returns for its 34th season with an intensive two-week exploration of “Berlioz and His World” (August 9–18.) In eleven themed concert programs, the festival examines the life and times of visionary French composer Hector Berlioz, whose grand scale works, startling sonorities, and advanced literary leanings helped redefine musical Romanticism.

Chistopher Gibbs is the James H. Ottaway Jr. Professor of Music at Bard College, where he teaches music history in the College and Conservatory for Music. Gibbs also serves as the artistic co-director, together with Leon Botstein, of the Bard Music Festival, and is executive editor of the Musical Quarterly. We welcome him to the RT this morning.

Hector Berlioz
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
