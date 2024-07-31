This week, the Ancram Center and New York City based theatre company The Civilians have brought a vocalist, songwriter, composer, and educator Martha Redbone and London-born pianist, composer, and producer Aaron Whitby to Ancram to advance the vision of their new piece - the working title of which is “Conversations.” The piece is based on and inspired by intimate conversations with elders who have been in Redbone’s life for decades.

