Ancram Center for the Arts Summer Play Lab presents work in progress by Martha Redbone, Aaron Whitby, and The CiviliansThis week, the Ancram Center and New York City based theatre company The Civilians have brought a vocalist, songwriter, composer, and educator Martha Redbone and London-born pianist, composer, and producer Aaron Whitby to Ancram to advance the vision of their new piece - the working title of which is “Conversations.” The piece is based on and inspired by intimate conversations with elders who have been in Redbone’s life for decades.