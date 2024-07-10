Tanglewood Recital Series presents "The Arts and the Hours with Miloš" tonight in Ozawa Hall

Miloš is one of the world’s most celebrated classical guitarists. His career began its meteoric rise in 2011 with the release of his international bestselling Deutsche Grammophon debut album, Mediterraneo.

Since then, he has earned legions of fans, awards, and acclaim around the world through his extensive touring, six chart-topping recordings, and television appearances.

He will be performing tonight at 8 p.m. in Tanglewood's Ozawa Hall.