The Roundtable

Tanglewood Recital Series presents "The Arts and the Hours with Miloš" tonight in Ozawa Hall

By Joe Donahue
Published July 10, 2024 at 10:33 AM EDT
Miloš
provided
/
milosguitar.com
Miloš

Miloš is one of the world’s most celebrated classical guitarists. His career began its meteoric rise in 2011 with the release of his international bestselling Deutsche Grammophon debut album, Mediterraneo.

Since then, he has earned legions of fans, awards, and acclaim around the world through his extensive touring, six chart-topping recordings, and television appearances.

He will be performing tonight at 8 p.m. in Tanglewood's Ozawa Hall.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Related Content
  • Tony Fogg - BSO - Tanglewood
    The Roundtable
    Tanglewood - Vice President for Artistic Planning at The BSO - Tony Fogg
    Joe Donahue
    Tony Fogg is a dear friend to this program and has been with us since we first broadcast here some 2-decades. Tony was born in Australia and was trained as a pianist at the Brazilian Academy of Music and at the University of Sydney. In 1994 at the invitation of Seiji Ozawa, he came to the USA to take up the position of Artistic Administrator of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Now, as Vice-President of Artistic Planning, he assists BSO Music Director, Andris Nelsons, with the scheduling of all performances by the BSO, as well as overseeing the Pops and Tanglewood Music Festival.
  • Dawn Upshaw
    The Roundtable
    Tanglewood Music Center's Head of Vocal Arts Dawn Upshaw
    Joe Donahue
    Tanglewood Music Center (TMC) Fellows experience music making at the highest level, enjoying close mentorship from members of a world-class orchestra, intensive and inspiring coaching from resident faculty, thought-provoking classes with distinguished visiting musicians, and myriad performances from the BSO and a diverse array of guest artists. It is often said: A summer at Tanglewood is a rite of passage for any young musician. This morning we welcome Dawn Upshaw, TMC’s Head of Vocal Arts.
  • Julian and Eunice Cohen President and CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Chad Smith
    The Roundtable
    Tanglewood - CEO of the BSO Chad Smith on new vision and initiatives
    Joe Donahue
    Chad Smith is the CEO of the BSO - which he has led since last year. He previously served as President and CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. He joins us to discuss vision and new initiatives.
  • Seiji Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood
    The Roundtable
    Tanglewood - BSO CEO Chad Smith and Music Director Andris Nelsons
    Joe Donahue
    We are broadcasting from Studio E at the Linde Center for Music and Learning on the sprawling Tanglewood Campus, which opened in 2019. We begin by meeting our hosts this morning. Chad Smith is the Julian and Eunice Cohen President and CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), which he has led since last year; he previously served as President and CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and we welcome back our dear friend Andris Nelsons - the fifteenth music director in the BSO’s history.
  • Logo for Shakespeare & Company
    The Roundtable
    Shakespeare & Company 2024 Season Preview
    Joe Donahue
    Two world premieres and new takes on Shakespeare lead off Shakespeare & Company’s 47th Season. The Lenox, Massachusetts based troupe presents “A Body of Water” by Lee Blessing; the World Premiere of “The Islanders” by Carey Crim; the Regional Premiere of “Flight of the Monarch” by Jim Frangione; the World Premier of “Three Tall Persian Women,” by Awni Abdi-Bahri; a lively staged reading of Jane Austen’s “Emma” – adapted by Kate Hamill; and, by the Bard – a staged reading of “The Winter’s Tale” and an outdoor production of “The Comedy of Errors.”
  • The Roundtable
    Berkshire Busk! sizzles on the sidewalks of Great Barrington
    Joe Donahue
    Berkshire Busk! was conceived and developed by cellist and entrepreneur Eugene Carr during the earliest days of the pandemic. When all the stores, restaurants and cultural organizations were closed, the festival became a safe way to bring the community together and enliven the town of Great Barrington through the arts. In the summer of 2023, over 28,000 people experienced Berkshire Busk! in downtown Great Barrington. Berkshire Busk! Is back for 2024 and Eugene Carr joins us.
  • The Mount
    The Roundtable
    Lectures, masters, and more at The Mount
    Joe Donahue
    The Mount is a National Historic Landmark and cultural center that interprets the intellectual, artistic, and humanitarian legacy of Edith Wharton, the author who wrote over 40 books in 40 years, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “The Age of Innocence.” Susan Wissler is the Executive Director of The Mount and she joins us with host of the Masters Series – André Bernard.
