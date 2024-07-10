Berkshire Busk! sizzles on the sidewalks of Great Barrington

Berkshire Busk! was conceived and developed by cellist and entrepreneur Eugene Carr during the earliest days of the pandemic. When all the stores, restaurants and cultural organizations were closed, the festival became a safe way to bring the community together and enliven the town of Great Barrington through the arts.

In the summer of 2021, Berkshire Busk! held its first season which featured both local and visiting artists, many of whom were performing publicly for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. In only a few years, the festival has quickly established itself as a staple of summertime in the Berkshires, providing a new and free-to-attend cultural and community event for visitors and residents. In the summer of 2023, over 28,000 people experienced Berkshire Busk! in downtown Great Barrington.

Berkshire Busk! Is back for 2024 and Eugene Carr joins us.