© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCAN, 93.3 FM Canajoharie is currently off air due to tower work.
The Roundtable

Berkshire Busk! sizzles on the sidewalks of Great Barrington

By Joe Donahue
Published July 10, 2024 at 11:22 AM EDT

Berkshire Busk! was conceived and developed by cellist and entrepreneur Eugene Carr during the earliest days of the pandemic. When all the stores, restaurants and cultural organizations were closed, the festival became a safe way to bring the community together and enliven the town of Great Barrington through the arts.

In the summer of 2021, Berkshire Busk! held its first season which featured both local and visiting artists, many of whom were performing publicly for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. In only a few years, the festival has quickly established itself as a staple of summertime in the Berkshires, providing a new and free-to-attend cultural and community event for visitors and residents. In the summer of 2023, over 28,000 people experienced Berkshire Busk! in downtown Great Barrington.

Berkshire Busk! Is back for 2024 and Eugene Carr joins us.

Tags
The Roundtable berkshire buskbuskingGreat Barringtonremote broadcast
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • New York City Ballet images as preview of SPAC season 2024
    The Roundtable
    New York City Ballet at SPAC
    Joe Donahue
    Saratoga Performing Arts Center welcomes the New York City Ballet this week. The season features four unique programs from tonight -July 13th as part of NYCB’s historic 75thanniversary and its 58th season in Saratoga. We welcome New York City Ballet Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford with a preview.
  • Logo for Shakespeare & Company
    The Roundtable
    Shakespeare & Company 2024 Season Preview
    Joe Donahue
    Two world premieres and new takes on Shakespeare lead off Shakespeare & Company’s 47th Season. The Lenox, Massachusetts based troupe presents “A Body of Water” by Lee Blessing; the World Premiere of “The Islanders” by Carey Crim; the Regional Premiere of “Flight of the Monarch” by Jim Frangione; the World Premier of “Three Tall Persian Women,” by Awni Abdi-Bahri; a lively staged reading of Jane Austen’s “Emma” – adapted by Kate Hamill; and, by the Bard – a staged reading of “The Winter’s Tale” and an outdoor production of “The Comedy of Errors.”
  • Book covers for titles listed on this post
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Oblong Books and Open Door Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, New York and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.
  • Artwork for the 50th anniversary of the Manchester Music Festival
    The Roundtable
    Manchester Music Festival 50th Anniversary Season
    Joe Donahue
    Established in 1974, Manchester Music Festival has been a beacon for classical music enthusiasts for half a century, showcasing both established artists and young talents.The Festival celebrates its Golden Anniversary this year with a curated season of more than 30 events, including performances, masterclasses, open rehearsals, talks, and outreach programs.
Load More