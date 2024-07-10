© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCAN, 93.3 FM Canajoharie is currently off air due to tower work.
The Roundtable

A Berkshire Theatre Group season overview with Kate Maguire

By Joe Donahue
Published July 10, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT
Berkshire Theatre Group - 2024 shows
Provided

Berkshire Theatre Group’s Summer 2024 Season includes Rogers & Hammerstein’s “Pipe Dream,” a musical tale of love and hope from John Steinbeck’s Cannery Row & Sweet Thursday; “The Weir,” a haunting tale of Irish folklore and revelation; “Abe Lincoln in Illinois,” Robert E. Sherwood’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece tells the tale of the remarkable journey of Abraham Lincoln; Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein;” and Disney’s “Frozen JR,” adapted from the original Oscar Award-winning movie and featuring youth actors from Berkshire County and beyond.

BTG presents shows in Stockbridge and Pittsfield, Massachusetts and we are joined by Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire.

Tags
The Roundtable berkshire theatre grouptheaterkate maguireremote broadcast
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue