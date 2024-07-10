A Berkshire Theatre Group season overview with Kate Maguire

Berkshire Theatre Group’s Summer 2024 Season includes Rogers & Hammerstein’s “Pipe Dream,” a musical tale of love and hope from John Steinbeck’s Cannery Row & Sweet Thursday; “The Weir,” a haunting tale of Irish folklore and revelation; “Abe Lincoln in Illinois,” Robert E. Sherwood’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece tells the tale of the remarkable journey of Abraham Lincoln; Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein;” and Disney’s “Frozen JR,” adapted from the original Oscar Award-winning movie and featuring youth actors from Berkshire County and beyond.

BTG presents shows in Stockbridge and Pittsfield, Massachusetts and we are joined by Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire.

