The Roundtable

Shakespeare & Company 2024 Season Preview

By Joe Donahue
Published July 10, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT
Two world premieres and new takes on Shakespeare lead off Shakespeare & Company’s 47th Season.

The Lenox, Massachusetts based troupe presents “A Body of Water” by Lee Blessing; the World Premiere of “The Islanders” by Carey Crim; the Regional Premiere of “Flight of the Monarch” by Jim Frangione; the World Premier of “Three Tall Persian Women,” by Awni Abdi-Bahri; a lively staged reading of Jane Austen’s “Emma” – adapted by Kate Hamill; and, by the Bard – a staged reading of “The Winter’s Tale” and an outdoor production of “The Comedy of Errors.”

Allyn Borrows is the Artistic Director of Shakespeare & Company and he joins us at The Linde Center at Tanglewood for an overview along with Kate Kohler Amory who is directing “The Comedy of Errors.” Kate is co-founder and Artistic Director of The Ridiculous Project, a founding member of Convergences Theater Collective, and Professor of Movement and Acting for Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
