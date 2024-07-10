Shakespeare & Company 2024 Season Preview

Two world premieres and new takes on Shakespeare lead off Shakespeare & Company’s 47th Season.

The Lenox, Massachusetts based troupe presents “A Body of Water” by Lee Blessing; the World Premiere of “The Islanders” by Carey Crim; the Regional Premiere of “Flight of the Monarch” by Jim Frangione; the World Premier of “Three Tall Persian Women,” by Awni Abdi-Bahri; a lively staged reading of Jane Austen’s “Emma” – adapted by Kate Hamill; and, by the Bard – a staged reading of “The Winter’s Tale” and an outdoor production of “The Comedy of Errors.”

Allyn Borrows is the Artistic Director of Shakespeare & Company and he joins us at The Linde Center at Tanglewood for an overview along with Kate Kohler Amory who is directing “The Comedy of Errors.” Kate is co-founder and Artistic Director of The Ridiculous Project, a founding member of Convergences Theater Collective, and Professor of Movement and Acting for Boston Conservatory at Berklee.