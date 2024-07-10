Tanglewood - Vice President for Artistic Planning at The BSO - Tony Fogg

Tony Fogg is a dear friend to this program and has been with us since we first broadcast here some 2-decades. Tony was born in Australia and was trained as a pianist at the Brazilian Academy of Music and at the University of Sydney. In 1994 at the invitation of Seiji Ozawa, he came to the USA to take up the position of Artistic Administrator of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Now, as Vice-President of Artistic Planning, he assists BSO Music Director, Andris Nelsons, with the scheduling of all performances by the BSO, as well as overseeing the Pops and Tanglewood Music Festival.

