The Roundtable

Lectures, masters, and more at The Mount

By Joe Donahue
Published July 10, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
The Mount
SLD
/
WAMC
The Mount in Lenox, MA

The Mount is a National Historic Landmark and cultural center that interprets the intellectual, artistic, and humanitarian legacy of Edith Wharton, the author who wrote over 40 books in 40 years, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “The Age of Innocence.”

This season, in addition to regular tours and the spectacular Sculpture exhibition on the grounds, the Mount offers two signature literary series: the Summer Lecture Series and the new Masters Series.

For more than 30 years, the Summer Lecture Series has brought insightful presentations highlighting recent works of memoir and biography to The Mount. After a successful launch of the Masters Series last summer, author André Bernard, Vice President of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation, will return for a second season of conversations with literary masters.

Susan Wissler is the Executive Director of The Mount and she joins us with aforementioned host of the Masters Series – André Bernard.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
  • The Roundtable
    Berkshire Busk! sizzles on the sidewalks of Great Barrington
    Joe Donahue
    Berkshire Busk! was conceived and developed by cellist and entrepreneur Eugene Carr during the earliest days of the pandemic. When all the stores, restaurants and cultural organizations were closed, the festival became a safe way to bring the community together and enliven the town of Great Barrington through the arts. In the summer of 2023, over 28,000 people experienced Berkshire Busk! in downtown Great Barrington. Berkshire Busk! Is back for 2024 and Eugene Carr joins us.
  • Logo for Shakespeare & Company
    The Roundtable
    Shakespeare & Company 2024 Season Preview
    Joe Donahue
    Two world premieres and new takes on Shakespeare lead off Shakespeare & Company’s 47th Season. The Lenox, Massachusetts based troupe presents “A Body of Water” by Lee Blessing; the World Premiere of “The Islanders” by Carey Crim; the Regional Premiere of “Flight of the Monarch” by Jim Frangione; the World Premier of “Three Tall Persian Women,” by Awni Abdi-Bahri; a lively staged reading of Jane Austen’s “Emma” – adapted by Kate Hamill; and, by the Bard – a staged reading of “The Winter’s Tale” and an outdoor production of “The Comedy of Errors.”
  • Book covers for titles listed on this post
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Oblong Books and Open Door Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, New York and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.
  • The Roundtable
    Liz Moore's "The God of the Woods"
    Joe Donahue
    Liz Moore transports readers into a thrilling drama richly set against summertime in the Adirondacks. Rich in intricate plotting and alive with emotional heft, "The God of the Woods" follows the mysteries of a dynastic American family, the secrets of the summer camp nestled in their estate, the tragic history of a blue-collar community, and the disappearance of a young girl at the center of it all.
  • New York City Ballet images as preview of SPAC season 2024
    The Roundtable
    New York City Ballet at SPAC
    Joe Donahue
    Saratoga Performing Arts Center welcomes the New York City Ballet this week. The season features four unique programs from tonight -July 13th as part of NYCB’s historic 75thanniversary and its 58th season in Saratoga. We welcome New York City Ballet Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford with a preview.
