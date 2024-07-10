Lectures, masters, and more at The Mount

The Mount is a National Historic Landmark and cultural center that interprets the intellectual, artistic, and humanitarian legacy of Edith Wharton, the author who wrote over 40 books in 40 years, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “The Age of Innocence.”

This season, in addition to regular tours and the spectacular Sculpture exhibition on the grounds, the Mount offers two signature literary series: the Summer Lecture Series and the new Masters Series.

For more than 30 years, the Summer Lecture Series has brought insightful presentations highlighting recent works of memoir and biography to The Mount. After a successful launch of the Masters Series last summer, author André Bernard, Vice President of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation, will return for a second season of conversations with literary masters.

Susan Wissler is the Executive Director of The Mount and she joins us with aforementioned host of the Masters Series – André Bernard.