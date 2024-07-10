© 2024
The Roundtable

Tanglewood - BSO CEO Chad Smith and Music Director Andris Nelsons

By Joe Donahue
Published July 10, 2024 at 9:10 AM EDT
Seiji Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood
Sarah LaDuke

We are broadcasting from Studio E at the fabulous Linde Center for Music and Learning on the sprawling Tanglewood Campus, which opened in 2019.

We begin by meeting our hosts this morning. Chad Smith is the Julian and Eunice Cohen President and CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), which he has led since last year; he previously served as President and CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

And we welcome back our dear friend Andris Nelsons - the fifteenth music director in the BSO’s history. Nelsons made his Tanglewood debut in July 2012, and his Symphony Hall debut in January 2013. In January 2024, Head of Conducting at Tanglewood was added to his title to reflect his expanded commitment to pre-professional training.

Tags
The Roundtable remote broadcasttanglewoodboston symphony orchestraAndris Nelsonschad smithclassical music
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
