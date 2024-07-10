Tanglewood Music Center's Head of Vocal Arts Dawn Upshaw

We are broadcasting from Studio E at the Linde Center for Music and Learning on the sprawling Tanglewood Campus, which opened in 2019. We begin by meeting our hosts this morning. Chad Smith is the Julian and Eunice Cohen President and CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), which he has led since last year; he previously served as President and CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and we welcome back our dear friend Andris Nelsons - the fifteenth music director in the BSO’s history.