Tanglewood Music Center's Head of Vocal Arts Dawn Upshaw
Tanglewood Music Center(TMC) Fellows experience music making at the highest level, enjoying close mentorship from members of a world-class orchestra, intensive and inspiring coaching from resident faculty, thought-provoking classes with distinguished visiting musicians, and myriad performances from the BSO and a diverse array of guest artists. It is often said: A summer at Tanglewood is a rite of passage for any young musician. This morning we welcome Dawn Upshaw, TMC’s Head of Vocal Arts.