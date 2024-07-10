© 2024
The Roundtable

Tanglewood Music Center's Head of Vocal Arts Dawn Upshaw

By Joe Donahue
Published July 10, 2024 at 9:45 AM EDT
Dawn Upshaw
Brooke Irish
/
Provided - Boston Symphony Orchestra
Dawn Upshaw

Tanglewood Music Center(TMC) Fellows experience music making at the highest level, enjoying close mentorship from members of a world-class orchestra, intensive and inspiring coaching from resident faculty, thought-provoking classes with distinguished visiting musicians, and myriad performances from the BSO and a diverse array of guest artists. It is often said: A summer at Tanglewood is a rite of passage for any young musician. This morning we welcome Dawn Upshaw, TMC’s Head of Vocal Arts.

