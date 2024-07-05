© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Adirondack Theater Festival - 2024 Season Preview

By Joe Donahue
Published July 5, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Artwork for ATF season 2024
provided

Adirondack Theatre Festival’s 30th Anniversary season is underway. Multiple Broadway and television veterans are joining local talent for a starry showcase of new work.

The season kicked off with the world premiere musical comedy "Todd vs the Titanic."

Next, audiences can catch a sneak peek of a new play commissioned by ATF and created and performed by Jessica Frances Dukes. Dukes, an Obie Award winner and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee, makes her playwriting debut with "Worth: An Intimate Exhibition."

"The King’s Wife," a concert presentation of the new pop musical with a score by Grammy-nominated Nashville songwriter Jamie Floyd, runs July 19 -22. "The King’s Wife" imagines the secret history of the first wives of Henry VIII.

The season closes with Jeffrey Hatcher’s edgy new adaptation of "Dial “M” for Murder" which runs August 1 - 7.

Miriam Weisfeld is the Adirondack Theatre Festival’s Producing Artistic Director.

Tags
The Roundtable adirondack theatre festivaltheatermusical theaterGlens Fallsmiriam weisfeld
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/5/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti, and Investment Banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman.
  • The Roundtable
    Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein" Playing at The Colonial Theatre
    Joe Donahue
    Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein,” the musical comedy born from Mel Brooks’ comedic genius and brought to life by the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation “The Producers,” has descended upon The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield through July 21.
  • The Roundtable
    "Mark Dion and Alexis Rockman: Journey to Nature’s Underworld" at The Tang
    Joe Donahue
    The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College has a new monumental exhibition that fills its biggest galleries.The large-scale painted and sculptural works address humankind’s strained relationship with the environment and its vast ecological consequences. The exhibition is titled "Mark Dion and Alexis Rockman: Journey to Nature’s Underworld."
  • jacobspillow2024.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Preview of the 2024 Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival with Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge
    This week kicks off the 92nd season of Jacob’s Pillow – the premier international dance festival, in a 9-week celebration of some of today’s most groundbreaking artists and dance companies performing locally, nationally, and around the world. Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge joins us for a preview.
  • John Hodgman
    The Roundtable
    John Hodgman dons his comedy captain's hat for Solid Sound at MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    John Hodgman is a writer, actor, and comedian who has forged what seems to be - or at least we hope is - a comfortable niche in the entertainment world. He is the host of the Judge John Hodgman podcast on the Maximum Fun network, the co-creator with David Rees of the animated series, DICKTOWN on FX/Hulu, and the author of the books: “The Areas of my Expertise,” “More Information than you Require,” “That is All”, “Vacationland,” and “Medallion Status.”For every Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA since the second Wilco curated wonder-weekend in 2011, Hodgman has curated the comedy portion of the festival and he joins us with a preview.
  • Mikaela Davis at WAMC
    The Roundtable
    Harpist and singer-songwriter Mikaela Davis performs at The Colony and Solid Sound this week
    Sarah LaDuke
    Harpist and singer-songwriter Mikaela Davis is playing two shows in our region this week - the first on Thursday, June 27 at The Colony in Woodstock, New York with Nashville based band Rich Ruth opening and the second on Saturday, June 29 as part of Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts.
Load More