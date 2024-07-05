Adirondack Theater Festival - 2024 Season Preview

Adirondack Theatre Festival’s 30th Anniversary season is underway. Multiple Broadway and television veterans are joining local talent for a starry showcase of new work.

The season kicked off with the world premiere musical comedy "Todd vs the Titanic."

Next, audiences can catch a sneak peek of a new play commissioned by ATF and created and performed by Jessica Frances Dukes. Dukes, an Obie Award winner and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee, makes her playwriting debut with "Worth: An Intimate Exhibition."

"The King’s Wife," a concert presentation of the new pop musical with a score by Grammy-nominated Nashville songwriter Jamie Floyd, runs July 19 -22. "The King’s Wife" imagines the secret history of the first wives of Henry VIII.

The season closes with Jeffrey Hatcher’s edgy new adaptation of "Dial “M” for Murder" which runs August 1 - 7.

Miriam Weisfeld is the Adirondack Theatre Festival’s Producing Artistic Director.