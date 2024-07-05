July events presented by Woodstock Film Festival

The 25th Annual Woodstock Film Festivaltakes place in October. But one need not wait for cinematic goodness from the Festival. This morning we talk about a stunning trio of events happening this month.

Saturday, July 13th - 25th Anniversary Poster Unveiling and Signing with actor Matt Dillon, and Performance by musician Gail Ann Dorsey

Monday, July 15th - DESPERATELY SEEKING SUSAN / DESPERATELY SEEKING SOMETHING: Screening & Book Signing with Director & Author Susan Seidelman, hosted by filmmaker Katherine Dieckmann

Monday, July 26th - PIECES OF APRIL Screening & Conversation with Actors and Director:

Following the screening, stars Patricia Clarkson (who was nominated for an Oscar for this performance) and Alison Pill, along with writer/director Peter Hedges will participate in an in-depth conversation, hosted by actor Tim Guinee.

