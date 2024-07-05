© 2024
The Roundtable

July events presented by Woodstock Film Festival

By Joe Donahue
Published July 5, 2024 at 11:13 AM EDT
Artwork for 3 Woodstock Film Festival events in July 2024
provided

The 25th Annual Woodstock Film Festivaltakes place in October. But one need not wait for cinematic goodness from the Festival. This morning we talk about a stunning trio of events happening this month.

Saturday, July 13th - 25th Anniversary Poster Unveiling and Signing with actor Matt Dillon, and Performance by musician Gail Ann Dorsey

Monday, July 15th - DESPERATELY SEEKING SUSAN / DESPERATELY SEEKING SOMETHING: Screening & Book Signing with Director & Author Susan Seidelman, hosted by filmmaker Katherine Dieckmann

Monday, July 26th - PIECES OF APRIL Screening & Conversation with Actors and Director:
Following the screening, stars Patricia Clarkson (who was nominated for an Oscar for this performance) and Alison Pill, along with writer/director Peter Hedges will participate in an in-depth conversation, hosted by actor Tim Guinee.

woodstock film festival
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
