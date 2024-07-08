Manchester Music Festival 50th Anniversary Season

Established in 1974, Manchester Music Festival has been a beacon for classical music enthusiasts for half a century, showcasing both established artists and young talents. Nestled in the beautiful Green Mountains of Southern Vermont, MMF plays a pivotal role in the cultural enrichment of the community and beyond.

The Festival celebrates its Golden Anniversary this year with a curated season of more than 30 events, including performances, masterclasses, open rehearsals, talks, and outreach programs.

Under the leadership of our Artistic Director, Philip Setzer, founder and violinist of the Emerson String Quartet, Season 50 celebrates “The Romantic Journey,” a theme that cuts to the heart of how art reflects our humanity.