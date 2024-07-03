© 2024
The Roundtable

Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein" Playing at The Colonial Theatre

By Joe Donahue
Published July 3, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT

Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein,” the musical comedy born from Mel Brooks’ comedic genius and brought to life by the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation “The Producers,” has descended upon The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield through July 21.

Veanne Cox is playing Frau Blucher. Cox has been nominated for Tony and Emmy awards and has received a Special Drama Desk award and an Obie award for Sustained Excellence. On Broadway she has been seen in the world premieres of “An American in Paris,” Tony Kushner’s “Caroline, or Change,” Neil Simon’s “The Dinner Party,” John Guare’s “A Free Man of Color” and the 1995 revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company.”

James Romney is playing Igor at BTG. Romney has acted on Broadway in “Camelot” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

We welcome Veanne Cox and James Romney to the RT.

