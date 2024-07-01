Music Haven's 2024 Summer Concert Series

Schenectady is once again primed to play host to the region’s most diverse slate of world-class international touring artists in Central Park as Music Haven kicks off its 34th annual season.

From July 7 through September 6, the popular summer venue will welcome audiences from all corners to 10 spectacular concerts and a Blues BBQ, a new three-part film and event series and the region’s only staging of a full-length improvised musical.

Mona Golub is the producing artistic director of the Music Haven Concert Series, and we welcome her to the RT this morning.