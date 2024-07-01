© 2024
The Roundtable

Music Haven's 2024 Summer Concert Series

By Joe Donahue
Published July 1, 2024 at 12:26 PM EDT

Schenectady is once again primed to play host to the region’s most diverse slate of world-class international touring artists in Central Park as Music Haven kicks off its 34th annual season.

From July 7 through September 6, the popular summer venue will welcome audiences from all corners to 10 spectacular concerts and a Blues BBQ, a new three-part film and event series and the region’s only staging of a full-length improvised musical.

Mona Golub is the producing artistic director of the Music Haven Concert Series, and we welcome her to the RT this morning.

 

music haven concert seriesmusic havenMona Golub
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
