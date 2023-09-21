© 2023
The Roundtable

Hatching a plan for the future with The Egg's new Executive Director Diane Eber

By Joe Donahue
Published September 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT
Diane Eber - new (in Sept 2023) Director of The Egg
Provided
Diane Eber

The Egg: Center for the Performing Arts in Albany has a new Executive Director. Diane Eber joins us this this morning after a full two weeks on the job.

Eber has spent 20 years in the arts where she previously worked as the executive producer and artistic director of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! She helped launch the Auditory After Hours series at MASS MoCA and served as the interim executive director at GlobalFEST. She also previously worked as a corporate communications coordinator for Warner Music Group.

She takes over for Peter Lesser who retired this year after 23-years in the post. Eber will supervise management and programming of the two-theater venue on the Empire State Plaza.

Tags
The Roundtable the eggdiane eberPerforming ArtsEmpire State Plazavenuelocal events
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
