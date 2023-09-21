Hatching a plan for the future with The Egg's new Executive Director Diane Eber

The Egg: Center for the Performing Arts in Albany has a new Executive Director. Diane Eber joins us this this morning after a full two weeks on the job.

Eber has spent 20 years in the arts where she previously worked as the executive producer and artistic director of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! She helped launch the Auditory After Hours series at MASS MoCA and served as the interim executive director at GlobalFEST. She also previously worked as a corporate communications coordinator for Warner Music Group.

She takes over for Peter Lesser who retired this year after 23-years in the post. Eber will supervise management and programming of the two-theater venue on the Empire State Plaza.