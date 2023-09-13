Nexus to perform with Paul Winter, Steve Reich and Henrique Eisenmann at The Bardavon 9/23

NEXUS is widely recognized as one of the most influential percussion ensembles to have emerged in the post-war period and after 52 years. Their next concert will happen Saturday, September 23 at 8 p.m. at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York. NEXUS will be joined at the concert by their long-time collaborators and friends Paul Winter, Henrique Eisenmann and Steve Reich.

NEXUS is in the Percussion Hall of Fame (along with Ringo Starr) and toured extensively, participating in over 60 international festivals, 4 times at the Kennedy Center, twice at the BBC Proms (Royal Albert Hall), 5 times in Carnegie Hall.

To tell us more, we welcome: Garry Kvistad, Steve Reich and Paul Winter.