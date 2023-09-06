Live from Upstate - Keith Moon: A Celebration at the Orpheum Theatre

Keith Moon of The Who died at the age of just 32, on September 7, 1978. Moon’s biographer Tony Fletcher marks the 45th anniversary by hosting an interactive presentation about the man he calls “the best, most influential and revolutionary drummer rock music has ever known.”

Fletcher’s book, “Moon: The Life and Death of a Rock Legend,” was a runaway success upon initial publication 25 years ago this month and remains optioned for a movie version. Fletcher interviewed hundreds of friends, family and associates including Moon’s wife, band members, Jeff Beck and Alice Cooper – and actors such as Oliver Reed and Larry Hagman.

Keith Moon: A Celebration, a Live from Upstate event, will be happening at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, New York on 9/7 at 7 p.m. Tony will relate anecdotes from his interviews, present video footage, and will host a demonstration by drummer Jason Bowman, the Rock Academy’s co-founder. Using his own kit on stage, Bowman will break down Moon’s drumming from specific performances to demonstrate Keith’s unique style.