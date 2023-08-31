Alvvays at MASS MoCA on 9/2

Alvvays are a pop-rock band from Toronto, Ontario in Canada who have been releasing records for nearly a decade. Their most recent album, Blue Rev, turned up near the top of a lot of Best-Of-The-Year lists last year — ours included — and they’ll be playing at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA this Saturday September 2.

Friend of the Roundtable Will Hermes spoke with the band’s frontwoman and songwriter, Molly Rankin about touring, inspiration, and nostalgia.

Will is a regular contributor to NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. He’s the author of the upcoming “Lou Reed: The King of New York” which will be published by FSG on Oct 5.