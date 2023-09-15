Catskill Mountain Foundation presents preview performance of new work from HopeBoykinDance

Two time “Bessie Award” winning dancer, choreographer, educator, director, writer, and speaker, Hope Boykin, founder of HopeBoykinDance, was an original member of Complexions, danced with Philadanco, and performed for 20 years with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Hope has choreographed for numerous prestigious dance companies and serves as Artistic Advisor for Dance Education for the Kennedy Center and Artistic Lead for the Kennedy Center Dance Lab. She is Artist-In-Residence at USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance and was advisor for the Howard University Department of Dance for their 2021 spring semester. She is currently a 2022-23 Fellow of The Center for Ballet and the Arts.

On September 16, a new piece from HopeBoykinDance will be presented by the Catskill Mountain Foundation at The Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, NY.

The new work “States of Hope” - a dance memoir of sorts - is presented in partnership with the Joyce Theater Foundation.

