Marchetti, Krol finish in top two spots in preliminary Pittsfield mayoral race.

Barrington Stage Company presents "The Happiest Man on Earth" through October 8

By Joe Donahue
Published September 20, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Kenneth Tigar in Mark St. Germain's "The Happiest Man on Earth" at Barrington Stage, 2023
Daniel Rader
Kenneth Tigar in Mark St. Germain's "The Happiest Man on Earth" at Barrington Stage, 2023

Mark St. Germain’s new play, "The Happiest Man on Earth" had its World Premiere in the Berkshires this Spring. Now, due to overwhelming popular demand, the play is returning to Barrington Stage Company’s St. Germain Stage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. It's re-opening Friday night and runs through October 8.

"The Happiest Man on Earth" is based on the memoir of the same name by Eddie Jaku and stars Kenneth Tigar as Eddie. This remarkable production brings to life the extraordinary journey of Jaku, who endured innumerable harrowing experiences while navigating and evading multiple Nazi concentration camps during a dark chapter in history. Eddie's story is one of unimaginable grief and tragic loss, yet it is also a testament to the indomitable spirit of the human soul.

Ken Tigar is a familiar face in films and on television. His credits span the distance the Lethal Weapon movies to The Good Wife and The Avengers. This production is directed by Ron Lagomarsino. Tigar and Lagomarsino join us.

