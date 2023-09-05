An interview with Millay Arts 50th Anniversary Gala Honoree James Lapine

Multiple Tony Award®-winning Broadway playwright and director James Lapine is the Millay Arts 50th Anniversary Gala Honoree. Lapine wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning libretto for the musical “Sunday in the Park with George” while he was a Playwriting Fellow at Millay in 1978.

James Lapine is a preeminent director, playwright, screenwriter, and librettist. He is the recipient of three Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical ("Passion," "Falsettos," "Into the Woods"), as well as nine Tony Award nominations, five Drama Desk Awards, a Pulitzer Prize in Drama, and a Peabody Award, among other honors. He has also been inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame and is a recipient of the Mr. Abbott Award for lifetime achievement in theater.

Millay Arts' 50th Anniversary gala will take place at the historic Steepletop Estate in Austerlitz, New York on Saturday, September 9 at from 4-8 p.m.