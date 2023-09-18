Jane Kaczmarek in "Our Town" at The Sharon Playhouse through 9/24

Jane Kaczmarek may be a three-time Golden Globe nominee for playing Lois in the television series “Malcolm in the Middle,” but she considers theatre home. Over the past few years, she starred in "Long Day’s Journey Into Night" at the Geffen Playhouse and "The Roommate" and "Tell Me I’m Not Crazy" at Williamstown Theatre Festival. This month, she’ll play the Stage Manager in "Our Town" at Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, Connecticut through September 24.

Described by Edward Albee as "the greatest American play ever written," Our Town presents the small town of Grover’s Corners in three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage," and "Death and Eternity." Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, the play depicts the simple daily lives of the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually die.