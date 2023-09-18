© 2023
The Roundtable

Jane Kaczmarek in "Our Town" at The Sharon Playhouse through 9/24

By Joe Donahue
Published September 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT
Jane Kaczmarek in "Our Town" at The Sharon Playhouse, 9/15-9/24
Sharon Playhouse
Jane Kaczmarek in "Our Town" at The Sharon Playhouse, 9/15-9/24

Jane Kaczmarek may be a three-time Golden Globe nominee for playing Lois in the television series “Malcolm in the Middle,” but she considers theatre home. Over the past few years, she starred in "Long Day’s Journey Into Night" at the Geffen Playhouse and "The Roommate" and "Tell Me I’m Not Crazy" at Williamstown Theatre Festival. This month, she’ll play the Stage Manager in "Our Town" at Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, Connecticut through September 24.

Described by Edward Albee as "the greatest American play ever written," Our Town presents the small town of Grover’s Corners in three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage," and "Death and Eternity." Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, the play depicts the simple daily lives of the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually die.

The Roundtable jane kaczmarektheateractorour townsharon playhousesharon connecticut
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
