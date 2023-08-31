"David McIntyre: Walking" at Hudson Hall through October 8

David McIntyre is a Scottish photographer, filmmaker, and artist based in the Hudson Valley of New York. In his early career, he achieved acclaim in photojournalism, portraiture, and fashion photography.

He began a new body of work titled “Song of Silence Song of Grace” in 2019. The new work, in which he is reconsidering his relationship with nature, resulted in an installation at the Greenport Conservation Area and an exhibition at the D'Arcy Simpson Gallery in Hudson, New York.

McIntyre’s latest exhibition, “Walking” is currently on view at Hudson Hall.

Informed by and named for Henry David Thoreau’s last published work, the exhibition meditates on the power and beauty of nature while emphasizing the importance of preserving it as an act of service – without attachment to the outcome.