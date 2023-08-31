© 2023
The Roundtable

"David McIntyre: Walking" at Hudson Hall through October 8

By Sarah LaDuke
Published August 31, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
David McIntyre and Sarah LaDuke at Hudson Hall
Caroline Parkinson
David McIntyre and Sarah LaDuke at Hudson Hall

David McIntyre is a Scottish photographer, filmmaker, and artist based in the Hudson Valley of New York. In his early career, he achieved acclaim in photojournalism, portraiture, and fashion photography.

He began a new body of work titled “Song of Silence Song of Grace” in 2019. The new work, in which he is reconsidering his relationship with nature, resulted in an installation at the Greenport Conservation Area and an exhibition at the D'Arcy Simpson Gallery in Hudson, New York.

McIntyre’s latest exhibition, “Walking” is currently on view at Hudson Hall.

Informed by and named for Henry David Thoreau’s last published work, the exhibition meditates on the power and beauty of nature while emphasizing the importance of preserving it as an act of service – without attachment to the outcome.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
