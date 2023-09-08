The exhibition “Rhona Bitner: Resound” will be on view at The Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York September 9 through December 9.

Through her photographic practice, Rhona Bitner creates images that focus on places and items of performance – evoking personal and collective memories of sound and movement. Spanning the last three decades, this exhibition marks Bitner's first museum survey and brings together original works from the 1990s with newly produced prints in every scale – from the intimate to the heroic.

Rhona Bitner lives and works in New York City and Paris and has participated in exhibitions all over the world. Her book “Listen” was published in 2022 by Rizzoli in English and French editions.

Bitner’s work is in the collection of the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Art Institute of Chicago; the Ringling Museum of Art, the aforementioned Wellin Museum; and several important museums and galleries in France.

“Rhona Bitner: Resound” at The Wellin was curated by Tracy L. Adler, the Johnson-Pote Director of the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art.