Conductor of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and BSO Choral Director James Burton discusses choir programs at the end of the 2023 Tanglewood season

James Burton was appointed Conductor of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and to the newly created position of BSO Choral Director, in February 2017.

Born in London, James Burton holds a master’s degree in orchestral conducting from the Peabody Conservatory. He began his training at the Choir of Westminster Abbey, where he became head chorister, and was a choral scholar at St. John’s College, Cambridge.

James will be at Tanglewood next week leading the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in a prelude concert at Ozawa Hall featuring works by Panufnik, Thompson, and Tippett and featuring mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges and tenor Stephone Costello.

Then, in The Shed on August 20, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus will be on a program with The Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra featuring Tippett’s Five Spirituals from “A Child of Our Time” and Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.