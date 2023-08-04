"The Lion King" at Proctors through 8/13

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as the music soars and Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. Disney’s "The Lion King" has returned to Proctors in Schenectady through August13.

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway hit – winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

This morning we welcome John E. Brady who has performed Timon, Pumbaa, and Zazu on Broadway. He is currently playing Pumbaa at Proctors. He also appeared in the original Broadway cast and film of "Newsies: The Musical." He has performed in every venue you can imagine and done over a hundred radio commercials and just as many TV commercials.