The Roundtable

"The Lion King" at Proctors through 8/13

By Joe Donahue
Published August 4, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
The Lion King - cheetah and giraffes
Joan Marcus
/
Provided
The Lion King - cheetah and giraffes

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as the music soars and Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. Disney’s "The Lion King" has returned to Proctors in Schenectady through August13.

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway hit – winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

This morning we welcome John E. Brady who has performed Timon, Pumbaa, and Zazu on Broadway. He is currently playing Pumbaa at Proctors. He also appeared in the original Broadway cast and film of "Newsies: The Musical." He has performed in every venue you can imagine and done over a hundred radio commercials and just as many TV commercials.

The Roundtable proctorsProctors Theatrethe lion kingactordisneymusical theaternational tourtheaterSchenectady
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
