"The Effects of Gravity" at Rosendale Theatre 7/1

The Rosendale Theater will host "The Effects of Gravity" on July 1 at 8 p.m.

The event features astrophysicist Dr. Luke Keller, poet and storyteller David Gonzalez, and guitarist-composer- Álvaro Domene.

In the show, Dr. Keller will share his passion for the cosmos, while David Gonzalez, a Joseph Campbell Fellow and Drama Desk Nominee, will enchant the audience with his original storytelling. Álvaro Domene, a prolific guitarist-composer-producer, will provide a musical backdrop, taking the audience on a sonic journey through the universe.

We welcome Dr. Keller and David Gonzalez.