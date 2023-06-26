© 2023
Former New York Lieutenant Governor Richard Ravitch dies at 89
"The Effects of Gravity" at Rosendale Theatre 7/1

By Joe Donahue
Published June 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
The Rosendale Theater will host "The Effects of Gravity" on July 1 at 8 p.m.

The event features astrophysicist Dr. Luke Keller, poet and storyteller David Gonzalez, and guitarist-composer- Álvaro Domene.

In the show, Dr. Keller will share his passion for the cosmos, while David Gonzalez, a Joseph Campbell Fellow and Drama Desk Nominee, will enchant the audience with his original storytelling. Álvaro Domene, a prolific guitarist-composer-producer, will provide a musical backdrop, taking the audience on a sonic journey through the universe.

We welcome Dr. Keller and David Gonzalez.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
