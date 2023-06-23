The FDR Presidential Library and Museum presents a new special exhibition on Black Americans, civil rights, and the Roosevelts

The Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum’s new major special exhibition is “Black Americans, Civil Rights, and The Roosevelts, 1932-1962.” The exhibit runs through December 31, 2024 in the William J. vanden Heuvel Gallery of the Library and Museum in Hyde Park, New York.

Developed in collaboration with a distinguished committee of scholars, “Black Americans, Civil Rights, and The Roosevelts, 1932-1962,” centers the historical voices of many Black community leaders, wartime service members, and ordinary citizens who engaged the Roosevelt administration directly and who pushed for progress. The exhibit examines the political evolution of both Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt regarding racial justice. It offers critical perspectives on, and candid assessments of, the administration’s policies and practices, and of the Roosevelts themselves.

We have a pair of guests to tell us more: Bill Harris is Director of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Library and Museum in Hyde Park, NY and Basil Smikle is an FDR Library Trustee and the Director of the Roosevelt House Institute for Public Policy at Hunter College.