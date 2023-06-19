Jesse Feiler - Books and where they come from

Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joined us this morning to talk about books and where they come from. In the conversation, we consider how some of the changes affect readers, authors and the people in the vast publishing world (editors, designers, printers, agents and many more.) We'll also explore the new landscape of traditional publishing, indie publishing, print on demand and self-publishing.

Jesse Feiler helps people and organizations get to know and use new technologies. He is the author of many books on computing. Most recently, he edited an updated edition of Uta Hagen’s "Respect For Acting."