The Roundtable

Jesse Feiler - Books and where they come from

By Joe Donahue
Published June 19, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Jesse Feiler
Jesse Feiler

Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joined us this morning to talk about books and where they come from. In the conversation, we consider how some of the changes affect readers, authors and the people in the vast publishing world (editors, designers, printers, agents and many more.) We'll also explore the new landscape of traditional publishing, indie publishing, print on demand and self-publishing.

Jesse Feiler helps people and organizations get to know and use new technologies. He is the author of many books on computing. Most recently, he edited an updated edition of Uta Hagen’s "Respect For Acting."

The Roundtable jesse feilertechpublishingBook publishing
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
