The Roundtable

Jacob's Pillow gala and season preview with Pamela Tatge

By Joe Donahue
Published June 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT
Artwork for Jacob's Pillow 2023 season
Provided
/
jacobspillow.org

Jacob's Pillow gets underway soon for this summer's Dance Festival. This season features nine weeks of performances in the Ted Shawn Theatre and on the outdoor Leir Stage as well as special events, parties, workshops, exhibits, talks, pop-up performances, around Berkshire County, and more.

Visitors can also explore the National Historic Landmark grounds of the Pillow, visit the school at Jacob's Pillow, picnic on the grounds, or dine at their on site restaurants.

The season lineup is eclectic, including a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop, ballet from around the world, and a one-act tribute to David Bowie, just to name a few.

Jacob's Pillow Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge joins us.

The Roundtable jacob's pillowJacob's Pillow Dance FestivalBecketdancehip-hopballetpamela tatge
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
