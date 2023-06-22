Jacob's Pillow gala and season preview with Pamela Tatge

Jacob's Pillow gets underway soon for this summer's Dance Festival. This season features nine weeks of performances in the Ted Shawn Theatre and on the outdoor Leir Stage as well as special events, parties, workshops, exhibits, talks, pop-up performances, around Berkshire County, and more.

Visitors can also explore the National Historic Landmark grounds of the Pillow, visit the school at Jacob's Pillow, picnic on the grounds, or dine at their on site restaurants.

The season lineup is eclectic, including a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop, ballet from around the world, and a one-act tribute to David Bowie, just to name a few.

Jacob's Pillow Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge joins us.