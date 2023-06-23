© 2023
The Roundtable

President and CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood Chelly Hegan on the anniversary of the Dobbs decision

Published June 23, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Chelly Hegan
Provided
/
Chelly Hegan

Tomorrow is June 24 and it's the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization, which ended the U.S. constitutional right to abortion.

The past year has seen exponential increases in barriers to accessing abortion that include travel distances, long wait times for appointments and higher costs. The Dobbs decision has not only magnified barriers to accessing abortion, but also to other pregnancy related care, such as management for miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies, and other services like contraception and gender affirming care.

To learn how this has impacted our region, we welcome Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood's President and CEO, Chelly Hegan.

