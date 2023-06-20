© 2023
The Roundtable

Berkshire Theatre Group presents "Photograph 51"

By Joe Donahue
Published June 20, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Artwork for "Photograph 51" at BTG
Provided
/

The Berkshire Theatre Group production of "Photograph 51" is an intriguing portrait of British scientist Rosalind Franklin and her often overlooked role in the discovery of DNA's double helix structure.

Director David Auburn said of the play, “Postwar England. In a small lab at Cambridge, the brilliant and iconoclastic scientist Rosalind Franklin plays a critical role in the discovery of the structure of DNA. But will her contribution be obscured by history and the scientific establishment? Anna Ziegler's play takes us on a riveting intellectual and emotional adventure, and I'm thrilled to be directing a cast led by BTG favorites Rebecca Brooksher and David Adkins."

David Adkins, David Auburn, and Rebecca Brooksher join us.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
