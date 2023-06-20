Berkshire Theatre Group presents "Photograph 51"

The Berkshire Theatre Group production of "Photograph 51" is an intriguing portrait of British scientist Rosalind Franklin and her often overlooked role in the discovery of DNA's double helix structure.

Director David Auburn said of the play, “Postwar England. In a small lab at Cambridge, the brilliant and iconoclastic scientist Rosalind Franklin plays a critical role in the discovery of the structure of DNA. But will her contribution be obscured by history and the scientific establishment? Anna Ziegler's play takes us on a riveting intellectual and emotional adventure, and I'm thrilled to be directing a cast led by BTG favorites Rebecca Brooksher and David Adkins."

David Adkins, David Auburn, and Rebecca Brooksher join us.