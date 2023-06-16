© 2023
The Roundtable

Berkshire Theatre Group Summer 2023 season preview

By Joe Donahue
Published June 16, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT

The Summer 2023 Season for Berkshire Theatre Group includes “Million Dollar Quartet,” a three-time Tony Award–nominated once-in-a-lifetime musical evening back by popular demand with some of the same cast as 2017; “The Secret Garden: Spring Verson,” a special encore performance of the beloved musical that is as beautiful and spirited as the original; “On Cedar Street,” a World Premiere Musical about second chances in life and love.

Also, Rebecca Brooksher and David Adkins join the cast of “Photograph 51,” an intriguing portrait of the race to discover the mysteries of the DNA double helix.

“The Smile of Her” is a World Premiere Play written and performed by Academy, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award winner Christine Lahti.

BTG CEO and Artistic Director Kate Maguire joins us.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
