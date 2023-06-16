Berkshire Theatre Group Summer 2023 season preview

The Summer 2023 Season for Berkshire Theatre Group includes “Million Dollar Quartet,” a three-time Tony Award–nominated once-in-a-lifetime musical evening back by popular demand with some of the same cast as 2017; “The Secret Garden: Spring Verson,” a special encore performance of the beloved musical that is as beautiful and spirited as the original; “On Cedar Street,” a World Premiere Musical about second chances in life and love.

Also, Rebecca Brooksher and David Adkins join the cast of “Photograph 51,” an intriguing portrait of the race to discover the mysteries of the DNA double helix.

“The Smile of Her” is a World Premiere Play written and performed by Academy, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award winner Christine Lahti.

BTG CEO and Artistic Director Kate Maguire joins us.