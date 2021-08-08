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  • Searching for life and a mimicking spider
    Lucas Willard
    The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, education, and research.On this episode, we’ll learn about scientists testing a new theory of how to look for life on other planets.And a newly-discovered species of spider in the Amazon mimics an infamous zombie fungus.
  • Searching for life and a mimicking spider
    Lucas Willard
    The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, education, and research.On this episode, we’ll learn about scientists testing a new theory of how to look for life on other planets.And a newly-discovered species of spider in the Amazon mimics an infamous zombie fungus.
  • The Best of Our Knowledge
    Black holes, penguins and pumas
    Lucas Willard
    The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, education, and research.Scientists believe that radiation from an exploding black hole could be detected on Earth in the next decade.And pumas are re-establishing themselves in Argentina’s Patagonia region. And they’ve found a new source of food.
  • The Best of Our Knowledge
    Black holes, penguins and pumas
    Lucas Willard
    The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, education, and research.Scientists believe that radiation from an exploding black hole could be detected on Earth in the next decade.And pumas are re-establishing themselves in Argentina’s Patagonia region. And they’ve found a new source of food.
  • The Best of Our Knowledge
    A lemon-shaped planet and a curious cloud
    Lucas Willard
    The Best of Our Knowledge explores topics on learning, education, and research.Scientists have discovered a distant planet that resembles a lemon.And while studying a mysterious cloud of hot dust 70 light-years away, researchers have found an unusual star.
  • David Gonzalez & Luke Keller, Bardovan Opera Theater, Poughkeepsie, NY 8-3-22
    The Roundtable
    "The Effects of Gravity" at Rosendale Theatre 7/1
    Joe Donahue
    The Rosendale Theater will host, "The Effects of Gravity," on July 1 at 8 p.m. The event features astrophysicist Dr. Luke Keller, poet and storyteller David Gonzalez, and guitarist-composer- Álvaro Domene.
  • The Roundtable
    "The Possibility of Life" by Jaime Green
    One of the most powerful questions humans ask about the cosmos is: Are we alone? While the science behind this inquiry is fascinating, it doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It is a reflection of our values, our fears, and most importantly, our enduring sense of hope.In "The Possibility of Life," acclaimed science journalist Jaime Green traces the history of our understanding, from the days of Galileo and Copernicus to our contemporary quest for exoplanets.
  • The Roundtable
    "Space Oddity," directed by Kyra Sedgwick and starring Kevin Bacon, screening at The Moviehouse this week
    Joe Donahue
    Tonight, The Moviehouse in Millerton will open Director Kyra Sedgwick's new dramedy, "Space Oddity," and on Saturday, April 1 – tomorrow night - after the 6:30 p.m. show, Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon will sit down with Griffin Dunne to talk about the making of the movie. The sold-out event is part of The Moviehouse's "Meet the Director" series. "Space Oddity" will screen at The Moviehouse into next week.The film, which had its premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in June 2022, was written by Rebecca Banner and, alongside Kevin Bacon, the film stars Kyle Allen, Alexandra Shipp, Madeline Brewer, Simon Helberg and Carrie Preston.Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon join us.
  • Book cover for "The Biggest Ideas in the Universe: Space, Time, and Motion" by Sean Carroll
    The Roundtable
    Theoretical Physicist Sean Carroll's new book "The Biggest Ideas in the Universe: Space, Time, and Motion"
    Joe Donahue
    Sean Carroll is a renowned theoretical physicist, host of the hit science podcast Mindscape, and the New York Times bestselling author of “Something Deeply Hidden.” His new book, “The Biggest Ideas in the Universe” is a deep dive into physics that pulls back the veil of mystery from most complex ideas in the field.
  • Crab Nebula, Taurus. Supernova Core pulsar neutron star. Elements of this image are furnished by NASA.
    Strange Universe: Magnetic Trouble 9/11/22
    Bob Berman
    A neutron star forms when a massive star collapses to send supernova brilliance outward and a tiny remnant core imploding inward. That core — now a 12-mile-wide sun of its own — can spin hundreds of times a second, causing its magnetic field to wrap around itself, intensifying to a strength that be a thousand trillion times greater than Earth’s magnetic field. Such stars are now called magnetars.