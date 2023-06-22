"National Dish" by Anya von Bremzen

Acclaimed food writer Anya von Bremzen’s new book is "National Dish: Around the World in Search of Food, History and the Meaning of Home." In it, von Bremzen explores six of the world’s most fascinating and iconic culinary cultures, weaving together cuisine, history, and politics.

