© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Environmental Health News' Kristina Marusic's book "A New War on Cancer"

By Joe Donahue
Published June 15, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Book cover for "A War on Cancer"
2023

Kristina Marusic is an award-winning journalist who covers environmental health and justice for Environmental Health News.

Her new book is “A New War on Cancer: The Unlikely Heroes Revolutionizing Prevention.”

In searching for information on cancer prevention, Marusic met remarkable doctors, scientists, and advocates who are upending our understanding of cancer and how to fight it. They recognize that we will never reduce cancer rates without ridding our lives of the chemicals that increasingly trigger this deadly disease.

Tags
The Roundtable cancerdiseasedisease preventioncancer prevention and treatmentEnvironment
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    6/15/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of the Future of Computing Institute at RPI Jim Hendler, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman.
  • A chocolate lab reclines on a patio
    Vox Pop
    Pets and Vets with Dr. Kris Dallas and Dr. Susan Sikule 6/14/23
    Here to take your calls is Dr. Susan Sikule of the Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Guilderland, New York and Dr. Kris Dallas of Ancient Arts Holistic Veterinary Services in Saratoga Springs.
  • Book cover for "Relentless Melt" by Jeremy Bushnell
    The Roundtable
    Jeremy Bushnell "Relentless Melt" book event at The Odyssey Bookshop 6/14
    Joe Donahue
    Author Jeremy Bushnell will present his new novel, Relentless Melt, tonight at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA. He will be joined in conversation by Christopher Boucher.The book is described as: "Stranger Things" meets the Golden Age of Detective fiction in a supernatural detective thriller that introduces Artie Quick, a sales assistant at Filene’s in Boston, who moonlights as an amateur detective.
  • Filtered photo of a Chevrolet El Camino
    Vox Pop
    Automotive repair with Gordon Fricke 6/13/23
    Automotive ace Gordon Fricke is back to help keep your car or truck purring. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • First Look: Krysta Rodriguez (as Sally Bowles) singing "Maybe This Time" - Barrington Stage Company 2023
    The Roundtable
    Krysta Rodriguez in "Cabaret" at Barrington Stage
    Sarah LaDuke
    Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts opens its first mainstage show of the season this week as Artistic Director Alan Paul directs “Cabaret.” Set during the twilight of the Jazz Age in pre-war Berlin, “Cabaret” is Kander and Ebb’s party at the end of the world with a book by Joe Masteroff; based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Chstirtopher Isherwood. “Cabaret” will play in Pittsfield on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage June 14-July 8. Krysta Rodriguez will take on the often bobbed and never forgotten role of Sally Bowles.
  • Key art for TFT's Half-Baked Festival
    The Roundtable
    Troy Foundry Theatre presents Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work
    Sarah LaDuke
    Troy Foundry Theatre’s Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work launches in Troy, New York tomorrow. This is the first year for the new city-wide theatrical fringe festival produced by Troy Foundry Theatre, and it will run for seven days across several venues in Troy including The Arts Center for the Capital Region, The James Meader Little Theater at Russell Sage College, Alias Coffee, and The Studio Troy.
  • Rep. Marc Molinaro
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Marc Molinaro
    Ian Pickus
    The House of Representatives is now 25 percent done with its term.In today’s Congressional Corner, Congressman Marc Molinaro of New York’s 19th district speaks with WAMC’s Ian Pickus. This conversation was recorded June 6th.
Load More