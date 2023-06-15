Environmental Health News' Kristina Marusic's book "A New War on Cancer"

Kristina Marusic is an award-winning journalist who covers environmental health and justice for Environmental Health News.

Her new book is “A New War on Cancer: The Unlikely Heroes Revolutionizing Prevention.”

In searching for information on cancer prevention, Marusic met remarkable doctors, scientists, and advocates who are upending our understanding of cancer and how to fight it. They recognize that we will never reduce cancer rates without ridding our lives of the chemicals that increasingly trigger this deadly disease.