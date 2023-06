Author Jeremy Bushnell will present his new novel, "Relentless Melt," tonight at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA. He will be joined in conversation by Christopher Boucher.

The book is described as: "Stranger Things" meets the Golden Age of Detective fiction in a supernatural detective thriller that introduces Artie Quick, a sales assistant at Filene’s in Boston, who moonlights as an amateur detective.