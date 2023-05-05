© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"Susie Barstow & Her Circle" at Thomas Cole National Historic Site as part of the "Women Reframe American Landscape" exhibition

By Joe Donahue
Published May 5, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Susie M. Barstow, Mountain Lake in Autumn, 1873. Oil on canvas, 20 x 30 in. Private Collection.
https://thomascole.org/
Susie M. Barstow, Mountain Lake in Autumn, 1873. Oil on canvas, 20 x 30 in. Private Collection.

The Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill, New York presents a two-part exhibition titled “Women Reframe American Landscape” May 6 to October 29, 2023.

One part will is historical, “Susie Barstow & Her Circle,” which highlights the extraordinary work of Susie Barstow, who exhibited in her day with many of the renowned Hudson River School painters but whose work, along with other women in her circle, has since been overlooked.

The contemporary component, “Contemporary Practices,” explores the cutting-edge work of internationally renowned women artists responding through art to the American landscape today. The project is presented at the Thomas Cole Site as the cornerstone of the year-long Women, Land + Art initiative across exhibitions, programs, collections and interpretation.

We are going to focus on the historical element and Susie Barstow, this morning.

To tell us more, we welcome Executive Director of the Thomas Cole National Historic Site, and professor Nancy Siegel, co-curator of the exhibition and author of "Susie M. Barstow: Redefining the Hudson River School."

Tags
The Roundtable thomas cole national historic siteexhibitionwomenhudson river schoolartist
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Book cover for Michio Kaku's "Quantum Supremacy"
    The Roundtable
    "Quantum Supremacy" by Michio Kaku
    Joe Donahue
    Michio Kaku is the co-founder of String Field Theory and is the author of international best-selling books such as "Hyperspace," "Visions," and "Beyond Einstein." He is the the Henry Semat Professor in Theoretical Physics at the City University of New York and he joins us to talk about his latest book "Quantum Supremacy: How the Quantum Computer Revolution Will Change Everything."
  • Photo-2_PC-Polina-Malikin-scaled.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Common Ground: 2023 Fisher Center LAB Biennial: An International Festival on the Politics of Land and Food
    Joe Donahue
    “Common Ground,” the 2022-2023 iteration of the Fisher Center LAB Biennial, a four-day festival on the politics of land and food, opens today and runs through May 7. For the LAB Biennial, the Fisher Center commissions new work that grapples with some of the most pressing questions of our time.
  • Allison Sheppard.png
    The Roundtable
    "Jagged Little Pill" at Proctors through 5/7
    Joe Donahue
    Jagged Little Pill is the new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music and the show now on stage at Proctors in Schenectady, New York through Sunday. The New York Times says of the musical: “Redemptive, rousing and real, 'Jagged Little Pill' stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway.”Allison Sheppard plays Bella and is making her National Tour debut! She is a proud AMDA alumni.
  • albanypromusica-050723.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Albany Pro Musica closes season with "Music For Peace In A Time Of War"
    Joe Donahue
    The final concert of Albany Pro Musica’s current season explores Music for Peace in a Time of War on Sunday, May 7th, at 3 p.m. at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. Albany Pro Musica's Opalka Family Artistic Director, José Daniel Flores-Caraballo joins us this morning."Music for Peace in a Time of War": The final concert will music by Ralph Vaughn Williams and Franz Joseph Haydn. Guest baritone Philip Lima will return to share the stage with the Albany Pro Musica Concert Chorus, Masterworks Chorale.
  • Josh Ritter's "Spectral Lines"
    The Roundtable
    Justice is always imminent: Josh Ritter's "Spectral Lines"
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Spectral Lines” is the title of a new album from singer-songwriter and novelist Josh Ritter. The record was released on Friday.Dedicated to the memory of his mother and written during the Covid19 shut-down, “Spectral Lines” features songs that explore life’s most universal ideas - love, devotion and what it means to be connected.The album is produced by Ritter’s longtime collaborator Sam Kassirer and features vocals and multi-instrumentalism by usual Royal City band members and a few others - who will be joining Ritter on the road as he tours in support of the record.
  • American Buffalo at ACT
    The Roundtable
    Albany Civic Theater presents David Mamet's "American Buffalo"
    Joe Donahue
    This morning we will meet two Albany Civic Theater cast members to discuss their production of David Mamet’s American Buffalo running May 5 -May 21.With sparse action and vivid dialogue, this play examines mistrust and dishonesty among the conspirators in an aborted burglary. Don Dubrow, the owner of a junk shop where the action takes place, decides to steal a customer's coin collection when he feels that he has been bested in a transaction involving a buffalo nickel.Cast members David Rook (playing Teach) and Evan Jones (playing Don) join us this morning. Evan is also the President of Albany Civic Theatre’s board.
  • Peter Pan Goes Wrong 1170x450.png
    The Roundtable
    "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" on Broadway through 7/9
    Sarah LaDuke
    Direct from London, The Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre company presents “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” through July 9 at The Barrymore Theatre on Broadway.The show is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and we are joined now by Henry Shield.
Load More