"Susie Barstow & Her Circle" at Thomas Cole National Historic Site as part of the "Women Reframe American Landscape" exhibition

The Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill, New York presents a two-part exhibition titled “Women Reframe American Landscape” May 6 to October 29, 2023.

One part will is historical, “Susie Barstow & Her Circle,” which highlights the extraordinary work of Susie Barstow, who exhibited in her day with many of the renowned Hudson River School painters but whose work, along with other women in her circle, has since been overlooked.

The contemporary component, “Contemporary Practices,” explores the cutting-edge work of internationally renowned women artists responding through art to the American landscape today. The project is presented at the Thomas Cole Site as the cornerstone of the year-long Women, Land + Art initiative across exhibitions, programs, collections and interpretation.

We are going to focus on the historical element and Susie Barstow, this morning.

To tell us more, we welcome Executive Director of the Thomas Cole National Historic Site, and professor Nancy Siegel, co-curator of the exhibition and author of "Susie M. Barstow: Redefining the Hudson River School."