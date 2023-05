Jagged Little Pill is the new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music and the show now on stage at Proctors in Schenectady, New York through Sunday.

The New York Times says of the musical: “Redemptive, rousing and real, 'Jagged Little Pill' stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway.”

Allison Sheppard plays Bella and is making her National Tour debut! She is a proud AMDA alumni.