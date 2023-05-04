© 2023
The Roundtable

Common Ground: 2023 Fisher Center LAB Biennial: An International Festival on the Politics of Land and Food

By Joe Donahue
Published May 4, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
“Common Ground,” the 2022-2023 iteration of the Fisher Center LAB Biennial, a four-day festival on the politics of land and food, opens today and runs through May 7. For the LAB Biennial, the Fisher Center commissions new work that grapples with some of the most pressing questions of our time.

From a participatory "blues eucharist" (Kenyon Adams) to a tour of an off-grid queer homestead in Puerto Rico (Tara Rodríguez Besosa), a guided somatic experience among the birds and trees (Tania El Khoury) to sharing cake as an act of mourning (Kite), four new performances and installations invite us to imagine a more equitable, healthful, and sustainable future.

Tania El Khoury, who serves as Director of the OSUN Center for Human Rights and the Arts at Bard (CHRA), and Fisher Center Artistic Director and Chief Executive Gideon Lester join us this morning.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
